KFC concludes a partnership with Rompetrol and opens restaurants in three gas stations on the A1 highway.

Sphera Franchise Group, the holding owning the companies that operate in a franchise system the KFC brand on the local market, expands its restaurant network and marks a local premiere, inaugurating the first units in gas stations through a partnership with Rompetrol. KFC DT Pecica and KFC (...)