Deloitte study: Real estate companies in Romania and in the region expect market activity to decrease this year, but half of them estimate average yields to increase



More than half of real estate companies in Central and Eastern Europe expect market activity and investment volumes to decrease, amid uncertainties related to the evolution of the conflict in Ukraine, but a similar percentage (46%) estimate current investment average yields to increase, (...)