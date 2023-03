Net Investments in Romania Economy, Up 8.5% in 2022 YOY

Net Investments in Romania Economy, Up 8.5% in 2022 YOY. Net investments carried out in the Romanian economy totaled RON150098.8 million in 2022, up 8.5% against 2021, in line with data the country’s statistics board INS published on Friday. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]