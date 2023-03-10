Romania to receive medical equipment donation from the World Health Organization

Romania to receive medical equipment donation from the World Health Organization. The Romanian government announced on Friday, March 10, that the country is set to benefit from a new donation of medical equipment from the World Health Organization. The donation consists of 106 defibrillators, 228 personal protective equipment kits, and 220 stretchers for patient transport. (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]