March 10, 2023

Fighting food waste: Romanian startup Bonapp.eco seeks EUR 275,000 financing on Seedblink
Romanian startup Bonapp.eco, which has developed an app that connects users with local grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations, bakeries, coffee shops and hotels in its mission to reduce food waste, seeks to raise EUR 275,000 through an equity crowdfunding campaign on Seedblink. “Bonapp.eco’s (...)

Banca Transilvania Calls Shareholders to Vote on RON910M Capital Increase The Board of Directors of Banca Transilvania (TLV.RO), the largest lender in Romania, has called shareholders on April 26, when they are to vote on the 2023 spending and revenue budget, as well as on a share capital increase, according to a document sent to the Bucharest Stock (...)

OTP Bank Profit Shrinks 40% to RON34.6M in 2022 OTP Bank Romania posted after tax profit of RON34.6 million in 2022, an decline of 40% on 2021, the group report published in Budapest shows. The report presents the consolidated results, in line with the group’s standards.

President Iohannis: Romania envisages to attract Singaporean investments President Klaus Iohannis, on a state visit to Singapore, had talks on Friday with Singapore President Halimah Yacob about ways to boost bilateral relations, particularly in terms of economy and investments, the Presidential Administration informs. Iohannis highlighted Romania’s goal to increase (...)

ForMin Aurescu emphasizes Romania's role in supporting energy infrastructure in Ukraine Minister Bogdan Aurescu on Friday participated in a new meeting of foreign ministers in the G7+ format, which focused on ways to support Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, a context in which the head of the Romanian diplomacy highlighted Romania’s role in ensuring the transfer of hundreds of (...)

Eurohold Group Announces Consolidation of Euroins' Financial Position Bulgaria’s Eurohold Group has recently consolidated the financial position of insurer Euroins Romania, which now has a solvency capital requirement (SCR) ratio of 160% and a minimum capital requirement (MCR) ratio of 300%, its officials (...)

Romania still aiming to join Schengen this year, despite continued opposition from Austria Romania maintains its objective of joining the Schengen Area in 2023, according to Romanian interior minister Lucian Bode, despite Austria's continued opposition. The Council of the European Union for Justice and Home Affairs is currently taking place in Brussels, but the agenda does not (...)

Romania's Environmental Guard to use drones to monitor air quality, pollution Romania's National Environmental Guard will receive this year 46 drones with sensors and equipment specific to inspection and control activities, the Ministry of Environment announced. In this way, the authorities aim to improve the accuracy of air quality data and the ability to respond to (...)

 


