Three minks captured and evaluated in Danube Delta as part of species protection program. Three European minks were recently captured in Romania's Danube Delta on the new platforms built on the Lake Furtuna belt canal, according to Save EminkRo European Otter Rescue. The mammals were evaluated and then released. The evaluations are carried out within a species protection program (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]