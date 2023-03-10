We as Web: Turnover target of 21 million Euros and a team of over 500 developers, at the end of 2023



The software development and digital services provider company ended 2022 with a turnover of 10 million Euros We as Web ended 2022 with a net profit of 2 million Euros and aims to more than double it – 4.2 million Euros at the end of the year The company opened new offices in Albania, Serbia and (...)