Greek PPC gets 5.4GW portfolio of green projects along with Enel's assets in Romania

Greek PPC gets 5.4GW portfolio of green projects along with Enel's assets in Romania. Greek group PPC gets, as part of the Romanian assets purchased from Enel, a portfolio of green energy generation projects with a total planned capacity of 5.4GW - ten times the actual portfolio of existing projects, according to Economica.net. The deal was confirmed as sealed and scheduled for (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]