Romania's Environmental Guard to use drones to monitor air quality, pollution
Mar 10, 2023
Romania's National Environmental Guard will receive this year 46 drones with sensors and equipment specific to inspection and control activities, the Ministry of Environment announced. In this way, the authorities aim to improve the accuracy of air quality data and the ability to respond to (...)
