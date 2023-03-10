Oradea City Hall announces RON 7 mln project to renew one of city’s oldest parks

Oradea City Hall announces RON 7 mln project to renew one of city’s oldest parks. The City Hall of Oradea, northwest Romania, announced a modernization project to renew one of the oldest parks in the city - Petőfi Park. The RON 7 million design and execution contract was awarded to local company Dumexim following a public tender, and the works are set to start in June. Once (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]