Eurohold Group Announces Consolidation of Euroins’ Financial Position

Eurohold Group Announces Consolidation of Euroins’ Financial Position. Bulgaria’s Eurohold Group has recently consolidated the financial position of insurer Euroins Romania, which now has a solvency capital requirement (SCR) ratio of 160% and a minimum capital requirement (MCR) ratio of 300%, its officials (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]