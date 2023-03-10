Romania still aiming to join Schengen this year, despite continued opposition from Austria

Romania still aiming to join Schengen this year, despite continued opposition from Austria. Romania maintains its objective of joining the Schengen Area in 2023, according to Romanian interior minister Lucian Bode, despite Austria's continued opposition. The Council of the European Union for Justice and Home Affairs is currently taking place in Brussels, but the agenda does not (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]