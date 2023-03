Romanian president Iohannis makes official visit to Singapore

Romanian president Iohannis makes official visit to Singapore. Romanian president Klaus Iohannis was received by the president of the Republic of Singapore, Halimah Yacob, at the Istana Presidential Palace, on the first visit to Singapore of a Romanian head of state in 20 years. The Romanian leader said that their discussions focused on deepening and (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]