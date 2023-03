President Iohannis: Romania envisages to attract Singaporean investments

President Iohannis: Romania envisages to attract Singaporean investments. President Klaus Iohannis, on a state visit to Singapore, had talks on Friday with Singapore President Halimah Yacob about ways to boost bilateral relations, particularly in terms of economy and investments, the Presidential Administration informs. Iohannis highlighted Romania’s goal to increase (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]