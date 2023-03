OTP Bank Profit Shrinks 40% to RON34.6M in 2022

OTP Bank Profit Shrinks 40% to RON34.6M in 2022. OTP Bank Romania posted after tax profit of RON34.6 million in 2022, an decline of 40% on 2021, the group report published in Budapest shows. The report presents the consolidated results, in line with the group’s standards. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]