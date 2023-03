Net investments in Romania up 8.5% in 2022

Net investments in Romania up 8.5% in 2022. The net investments in Romania's economy amounted, during the past year, to almost RON 151 bln (EUR 30 bln), 8.5% more compared to 2021, according to data published by the statistics office INS. "The net investments demonstrate the positive impact that the measures we have had in the real (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]