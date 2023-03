Bucharest to have a masterplan for bike lanes network

Bucharest to have a masterplan for bike lanes network. Bucharest mayor Nicusor Dan signed the contract under which F.I.P. Consulting, a firm specializing in smart city solutions, will develop a master plan for the bike lanes network in Romania's capital city within 12 months. The price of the contract is around EUR 100,000 (RON 530,000). According (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]