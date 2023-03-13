 
Romaniapress.com

March 13, 2023

Knight Frank comes up with puzzling estimate for number of ultra-rich Romanians
Mar 13, 2023

Knight Frank comes up with puzzling estimate for number of ultra-rich Romanians.

Nearly 91,500 Romanians had assets worth over USD 1 million, according to Knight Frank real estate consultancy firm quoted by Ziarul Financiar. Of these, 1,828 were reportedly in the category of ultra-high net worth individuals (UHNWI), with fortunes of over USD 30 mln each. The figures are (...)

[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

ACAROM: Romania's Car Production Up 10% YoY To 87,328 Units In January And February 2023 Dacia Mioveni and Ford Otosan Craiova, the two car plants in Romania, manufactured 87,328 vehicles in January and February 2023, 10% more than 79,282 units produced in the first two months of 2022, as per data from the country's carmakers association (...)

TeraPlast Included In ROTX Index Of Vienna Stock Exchange TeraPlast shares have been included by the Vienna Stock Exchange in the ROTX EUR index following the review of its composition. The new structure takes effect starting March 20, 2023.

EPPO Bucharest investigates EU funds fraud related to EUR 1 mln IT project The European Public Prosecutor’s Office (EPPO) in Bucharest is investigating a case of fraud with EU funds related to a EUR 1 million project concerning the acquisition of IT equipment and software. EPPO said three suspects were caught in the act last Thursday, March 9, when receiving around (...)

Romanian football legend Gheorghe Hagi featured in BBC article Gheorghe Hagi, widely regarded as the best Romanian football player of all time, was recently featured in an in-depth piece by British public broadcaster BBC. “Over a 29-year professional career that ended at Galatasaray in 2001, Hagi played for Real Madrid and Barcelona and appeared 124 times (...)

Deloitte: Confidence In Economic Evolution Slightly Up Despite Fears Of Inflation, Supply Chain Issues And Rising Costs Confidence in the economy is slowly improving in Central Europe (CE) although risks such as inflation, supply chain issues and the rising costs of energy, materials and labor continue to impact businesses, as per the Deloitte Private Equity (PE) Confidence (...)

Romanians make RON 4.3 mln donations through Galantom.ro in 2022 Romanians made donations worth more than RON 4.36 million (some EUR 880,000) through the peer-to-peer fundraising platform Galantom.ro in 2022, according to the official report. The figure is 4% higher than the one registered the previous year. Last year, 472 projects implemented by 230 (...)

European Individual Chess Championship: Ukrainian Kirill Shevchenko wins silver for Romania Kirill Shevchenko, a chess grandmaster from Ukraine, finished the European Individual Chess Championship in Serbia in second place, winning the silver medal for Romania. This was the first international competition where Shevchenko represented Romania after the transfer earlier this year. (...)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |