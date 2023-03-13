Knight Frank comes up with puzzling estimate for number of ultra-rich Romanians

Knight Frank comes up with puzzling estimate for number of ultra-rich Romanians. Nearly 91,500 Romanians had assets worth over USD 1 million, according to Knight Frank real estate consultancy firm quoted by Ziarul Financiar. Of these, 1,828 were reportedly in the category of ultra-high net worth individuals (UHNWI), with fortunes of over USD 30 mln each. The figures are (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]