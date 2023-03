Fitch keeps Romanian electricity distribution company Electrica at BBB-/negative

International rating agency Fitch affirmed on March 10 its BBB- Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) for Romanian electricity distribution company Electrica (BVB: EL) and maintained the negative rating. One year earlier, in March 2022, Fitch downgraded the company's rating by one notch, (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]