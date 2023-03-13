One United Properties Gets EUR20M Loan from Banca Transilvania to Fund Completion of One Cotroceni Park Apartments



One United Properties, the leading green investor and developer of residential, mixed-use and commercial real estate in Bucharest, Romania, has concluded a EUR20 million financing agreement with Banca Transilvania, over a period of up to 42 (...)