Omnia Plast 2022 Turnover Up 10% to EUR60M

Omnia Plast 2022 Turnover Up 10% to EUR60M. Chiajna-based Omnia Plast, controlled by Italy’s Sunino Spa group, which produces winter sports equipment, toys and other plastic items in three local plants, ended 2022 with EUR60 million turnover, from EUR54 million in 2021. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]