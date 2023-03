Amigo & Intercost Reaches 1,000 Employees, Set to Continue Hiring

Amigo & Intercost Reaches 1,000 Employees, Set to Continue Hiring. Beverage wholesaler Amigo & Intercost of Odorheiu Secuiesc, Harghita county, announced it reached over 1,000 employees at group level and, depending on expansion, recruiting will continue in 2023. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]