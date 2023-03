FMCG Distributor Licurici Impex Aims for RON540M Turnover in 2023, Up 10.6% YOY

FMCG Distributor Licurici Impex Aims for RON540M Turnover in 2023, Up 10.6% YOY. Licurici Impex, a FMCG wholesaler of Onesti, Bacau county, for 2023 expects turnover worth around RON540 million (EUR109.5 million), 10.6% higher than in 2022, in line with ZF calculations based on company data. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]