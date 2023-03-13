Head of Neamt County Council sentenced to prison in corruption case, wanted by police

Head of Neamt County Council sentenced to prison in corruption case, wanted by police. Ionel Arsene, the president of Neamt County Council and one of the most influential Social Democrat (PSD) leaders in Romania, received a final sentence of six years and eight months in jail in a corruption case. However, the Romanian Police added Arsene to their Most Wanted list after he (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]