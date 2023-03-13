Judo: Asley Gonzalez wins gold for Romania at the European Open in Rome

Judo: Asley Gonzalez wins gold for Romania at the European Open in Rome. Cuban judoka Asley Gonzalez won the gold medal in the -100kg category at the European Open 2023 in Rome, where he represented Romania. The former world champion and Olympic silver medallist defeated British Harry Lovell-Hewitt in the final on Sunday, March 12. He previously won the semifinal (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]