Romania Annual Inflation Resumes Uptrend In February 2023, Rises Slightly To 15.5%. Romania's annual inflation rate edged up to 15.5% in February 2023 after slowing down to 15.1% in January 2023, data from the country's statistics board INS showed on Monday (March 13). [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]