Former head of Romanian Boxing Federation Rudel Obreja dies at 57. Dinamo Bucharest Sports Club announced this weekend that Rudel Obreja, the former president of the Romanian Boxing Federation (FR Box), died at age 57. Born on August 6, 1965, in Galați, Rudel Obreja was a professional boxer. He won a bronze medal at the 1989 World Championship and a silver (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]