The third edition of the Romanian Business & Investment Roundtable conference in Bucharest starts on March 15



The third edition of the Romanian Business & Investment Roundtable conference in Bucharest starts on March 15.

Several Ministers and Secretaries of State from the Romanian Government will participate in the debates. The third edition of the ROMANIAN BUSINESS & INVESTMENT ROUNDTABLE Conference, entitled "Exploring New Frontiers for Agility and Resilience", will take place this week, on March 15-16, (...)