Romania Private Consumption Up Almost 6% In January 2023 Despite Expectations Of Slowdown
Mar 13, 2023
Private consumption in Romania expressed through the volume of retail sales grew almost 6% in January 2023 compared to January 2022, which translates into a significant acceleration versus a 3.6% increase in December 2022, in line with data from the country's statistics board (...)
