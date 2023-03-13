EPPO Bucharest investigates EU funds fraud related to EUR 1 mln IT projectThe European Public Prosecutor’s Office (EPPO) in Bucharest is investigating a case of fraud with EU funds related to a EUR 1 million project concerning the acquisition of IT equipment and software. EPPO said three suspects were caught in the act last Thursday, March 9, when receiving around (...)
Romanian football legend Gheorghe Hagi featured in BBC articleGheorghe Hagi, widely regarded as the best Romanian football player of all time, was recently featured in an in-depth piece by British public broadcaster BBC. “Over a 29-year professional career that ended at Galatasaray in 2001, Hagi played for Real Madrid and Barcelona and appeared 124 times (...)
Romanians make RON 4.3 mln donations through Galantom.ro in 2022Romanians made donations worth more than RON 4.36 million (some EUR 880,000) through the peer-to-peer fundraising platform Galantom.ro in 2022, according to the official report. The figure is 4% higher than the one registered the previous year. Last year, 472 projects implemented by 230 (...)