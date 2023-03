JD Agro Cocora Group Buys Farm In Constanta County In EUR10M Deal

JD Agro Cocora Group Buys Farm In Constanta County In EUR10M Deal. The JD Agro Cocora Group, owned by Danish investors through Romania Farm Invest A/S, has acquired an agricultural farm of approximately 1,370 hectares in Constanta County, in a transaction worth EUR10 million. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]