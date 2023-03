R Systems Europe Ends 2022 With EUR22.79M Turnover, Up 33% YoY; Targets 70-80 New Experts In Romania

R Systems Europe Ends 2022 With EUR22.79M Turnover, Up 33% YoY; Targets 70-80 New Experts In Romania. R Systems Europe, a global company specialized in digital transformation services and present across over 15 countries, had a turnover of EUR22.79 million at end-2022, up 33% versus 2021, as per a statement released by company (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]