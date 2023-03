New Corporate Loans in Lei Up 18% to RON3.3B in January 2023

New Corporate Loans in Lei Up 18% to RON3.3B in January 2023. Banks in Romania granted more than RON3.3 billion worth of new loans in lei to companies in January 2023, an increase of 17.9% on December 2022 and on the year-ago month. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]