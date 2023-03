Freight Carrier Sorcani Expects 20% Growth in Revenue in 2023

Road freight transport company Sorcani, based in Sibiu, ended 2022 with RON77.5 million (EUR16 million) revenue, an increase from the RON55 million of 2021, its officials said. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]