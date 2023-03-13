European Project Worth Over RON25M For Construction Of 60 Youth Housing Units In Brasov

European Project Worth Over RON25M For Construction Of 60 Youth Housing Units In Brasov. The Brasov City Hall has accessed a European project worth over RON25 million (EUR5 million), within the National Recovery and Resilience Plan, targeting the construction of 60 housing units for youths, which will use energy exclusively from renewable sources (photovoltaic panels and heat (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]