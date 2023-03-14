Raiffeisen Group, Including Raiffeisen Bank Romania, Grants EUR40.5M Loan To Firm Of Shikun and Binui Energy Group To Build PV Power Plant

Raiffeisen Group, Including Raiffeisen Bank Romania, Grants EUR40.5M Loan To Firm Of Shikun and Binui Energy Group To Build PV Power Plant. Raiffeisen Bank International and Raiffeisen Bank Romania have granted a loan worth EUR40.5 million to a company from the Shikun and Binui Energy Group in Israel for the construction of a photovoltaic (PV) power plant, with a total installed capacity of approximately 70 MW, in Satu (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]