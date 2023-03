Romania’s automobile production up 10% YoY in Jan-Feb

Romania’s automobile production up 10% YoY in Jan-Feb. Romania’s two car factories produced 48,760 units in February, 9.8% more compared to February 2022, according to the Association of Romanian Automobile Manufacturers (ACAROM). Cumulatively, in the first two months of this year, 87,328 units were assembled in Romania, 10% more compared to the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]