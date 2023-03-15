REI analysis: More than 3,000 MW solar energy projects will be installed in Romania in the next two years, thanks to European funds



One in Six Projects Will Be Managed By REI Team More than 3,000 MW of solar energy projects will be installed in Romania by the end of 2025, according to a REI forecast, a group of companies specialised in attracting European funds and state aid, with significant projects submitted in... The (...)