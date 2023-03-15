Colliers: The Romanian hotel market had an accelerated recovery in 2022 and the trend will continue in 2023
Tourism in Bucharest stood out through a much stronger evolution, reaching pre-pandemic levels Romania’s hospitality industry followed global growth trends in 2022 in terms of hotel occupancy, with arrivals in hotels countrywide reaching 84% of the pre-pandemic level, Colliers’ 2022 annual report (...)
