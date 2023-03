Mineral water in Romania costs as much as in Luxembourg

Mineral water in Romania costs as much as in Luxembourg. Two litres of Pure Life still mineral water (a brand owned by Nestle) costs RON 3.29 in the Proxi Delhaize store in Luxembourg, while in Mega Image's online supermarket in Romania, the best-selling brands of mineral water locally, namely Borsec, Dorna and Aqua Carpatica, have prices ranging (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]