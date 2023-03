Germany’s Stada Ends 2022 with RON247M Turnover in Romania, Up 37%

Germany’s Stada Ends 2022 with RON247M Turnover in Romania, Up 37%. German generics manufacturer Stada, which is building a plant in Turda, Cluj, in 2022 generated RON247 million turnover in Romania, 37% higher than in 2021. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]