BVB Convenes Shareholders on April 26 to Vote on RON10.3M Dividends. The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB), the operator of Romania’s around RON223 billion capital market, is convening its shareholder in April 26 for the approval of the distribution of 2022 net profit, totally worth RON11.3 million, of which RON637,327 for legal reserve and RON10.3 million under the (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]