Winemaker Cramele Recas Aims for 15% Turnover Growth in 2023. Winemaker Cramele Recas, a major player on the Romanian market, for 2023 expects growth of around 7% by volume and of around 15% by value from 2022. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]