Saint-Gobain Reaches over RON2B Turnover and over 2,000 Employees in Romania in 2022

Saint-Gobain Reaches over RON2B Turnover and over 2,000 Employees in Romania in 2022. French building materials manufacturer Saint-Gobain in 2022 overshot the 2,000-employee mark in Romania in 2022, after it recruited further amid the expansion of local production capacities. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]