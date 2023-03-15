US drone that crashed into Black Sea after encounter with Russian jet reportedly took off from Romania



The American unmanned MQ-9 aircraft brought down in the Black Sea on Tuesday after an encounter with a Russian Su-27 fighter jet had taken off from its base in Romania, according to a senior US military official quoted by The New York Times. Although it could carry Hellfire missiles, this (...)