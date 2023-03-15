Top speakers come on stage at Sustainability Meets Profitability event on March 22

Top speakers come on stage at Sustainability Meets Profitability event on March 22. Top managers in large companies, startup founders and experts will share their experience on how sustainability can benefit the bottom line for businesses in Romania at the Sustainability Meets Profitability event on March 22, stating 18:30. The event is organized by Romania-Insider.com (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]