One United Properties targets consolidated gross profit of EUR 125.9 million in 2023

One United Properties targets consolidated gross profit of EUR 125.9 million in 2023. One United Properties (BVB: ONE), Romania's leading developer of sustainable residential, mixed-use and office real estate, proposes to the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders from April 25th, 2023 a target for consolidated gross turnover in 2023 of EUR 290.2 million, a 23% increase compared (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]