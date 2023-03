Lawmakers vote to declare oina the national sport of Romania

Lawmakers vote to declare oina the national sport of Romania. The Chamber of Deputies, as the decision-making body, voted in favour of a draft law declaring oina the national sport of Romania. The bill also establishes May 9 as the National Day of Oina, News.ro reported. Oina is a team sport similar to baseball but a more simple version of it. A (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]