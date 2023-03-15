Romanian wrestler Denis Mihai wins gold at Under-23 European Wrestling Championships

Romanian wrestler Denis Florin Mihai won the gold medal at the Under-23 European Wrestling Championships in Bucharest, in the 55-kilogram category. The competition was held at the Polyvalent Hall in Bucharest, and the 20-year-old Romanian athlete defeated Armenia's Karapet Manvelian in the