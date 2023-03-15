Israel’s Shikun and Binui Energy to build PV power plant in northwestern Romania
Mar 15, 2023
Israel’s Shikun and Binui Energy to build PV power plant in northwestern Romania.
Israel-based group Shikun and Binui Energy will build a photovoltaic (PV) power plant with a total installed capacity of approximately 70 MW in Satu Mare, northwestern Romania. To finance the project, a company from the group took a loan of EUR 40.5 million from Raiffeisen Bank International (...)
